Sheffield Eagles sign French ace

Sheffield Eagles have strengthened their ranks ahead of Friday’s season opener after securing a deal for French international Nabil Djalout.

The 28-year-old has penned a one-year deal with the club and arrives after appearing for Super League side Hull KR on trial during pre-season.

Director of rugby Mark Aston had recently spoken of his desire to add some experience to his squad, with Djalout giving the Eagles an option in the back row and at centre.

The former Catalans ace, who appeared for the Dragans in Super League last season, has played all of his career to date in his native France, appearing for the likes of St. Esteve, Pia, Lezignan and Palua.

“I’m pleased we’ve been able to bring Nabil into the squad,” said coach Aston.

“He’s a competitor, he’s tough, aggressive and dynamic.

“He’s only had one session with us, but he understands the game well and ran some very good lines.

“At 28 he might seem a bit of a late bloomer, but he’s been in a good system at Catalan and caught the eye of Hull KR so he’s a high quality player.

“He turned down a good deal with the Dragons as he wants a crack in England and as he can provide options in the back row and centre, he will be a valuable asset to us.”

Djalout also appeared in last year’s World Cup for France, where he played in defeats to Lebanon and England.

He is one of 10 new signings for Aston during the close season, but the Eagles are currently operating a squad of just 17 players. Aston will plug the gaps through the Eagles’ dual-registration partners St Helens.