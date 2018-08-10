Sheffield Eagles: Show the same spirit in Centurions reunion urges Aston

Mark Aston sees the quick return to Leigh as a positive as Sheffield Eagles kick-off their Championship Shield fixtures with another showdown with the Centurions.

Unfancied a fortnight ago, the Eagles stunned their lofty opponents with a gutsy opening stanza last time out, as Aston’s side looked set to stage a major upset by taking a lead into the sheds.

But a Leigh side, still packed with talent despite the pre-deadline exodus, rolled up their sleeves to prevail in the second-half.

Fast forward two weeks and the Eagles are back, with Aston believing the confidence taken from their previous effort will stand them in good stead for tomorrow’s return.

“For me it is a good time to be going back to Leigh straight away, we stood up two weeks ago,” he told The Star.

“We can go into the game with some confidence from the week before because I thought that we were good. Certainly in the first-half we were the dominant team, but we know that we are going to have to be better because they’ll be better as well. “

After losing several high-profile names in the build-up to the last meeting, Leigh’s main focus was to clear the decks in order to avoid an impending financial crisis.

The Eagles looked set to capitalise on the insecurity around their opponents, until the hosts fought back to pull clear in the second-half.

Aston is conscious that the atmosphere may have settled down, and acknowledged the high-quality nature of what was left, but still feels his side have a chance to post a victory which would take them close to their Championship survival goal.

“There was a lot of turmoil at Leigh the last time we were there,” he added.

“They will have had a week or two now to settle down and get ready for the games ahead. They have still got a good, high-quality squad, and it will be tough. We will focus on what we can do.

“We have to complete better. In the second-half we didn’t last time out which made it difficult for us. We have to do the little things well, go set-by-set and create some momentum. We weren’t really great in that first-half with our set completion if I am honest, but our attitude was great. We just ran out of gas in the end. It is all about keeping some energy in the tank.”