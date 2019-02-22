Sheffield Eagles show support for cash-stricken Widnes Vikings

Director Mark Aston has extended his sympathy to crisis club Widnes after the Vikings postponed tomorrow’s showdown with the Eagles.

Widnes confirmed this week that the game would not go ahead as ‘discussions are ongoing with regards to ensuring the club’s survival’.

The Vikings in their statement also thanked the Eagles for their support.

Widnes were plunged into crisis when an expected takeover collapsed earlier in the week, with the club reportedly set to go into administration which would result in a 12-point deduction.

Off the field troubles are no stranger to Aston, who has had to deal with numerous setbacks with the Eagles over the past two years.

The Eagles chief believes the situation, with Widnes being one of a clutch of clubs to experience hard times in recent years, again underlines just how hard it is to stay sustainable.

He told The Star: “It's sad to hear, there are a number of teams struggling. The rich get richer and the poor get poorer. Widnes have come out of Super League and there is a significant drop in funding. It's not easy.

“Widnes are one of the great rugby league names so it is sad.

“You feel not only for the club, but the fans and the players.

“They have players, like Jack Owens, who I feel for because we know him, and it happened to him at Leigh. He'll be hardened to it though, he's a good kid. There are a couple of others there who have experienced it before as well, it isn’t easy.”

Administration for Widnes will almost certainly see a mass exodus of players

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the clash against Toronto in round nine (Saturday 6th April) will now be played at the New River Stadium, home of London Skolars (3.05pm). The match will be part of a double-header, with League One Skolars also taking on Workington (12.15pm).