Sheffield Eagles set to unveil new player

Sheffield Eagles look set to bolster their ranks before this weekend’s Challenge Cup tie against Barrow Raiders.

After five straight defeats to start the Championship, director Mark Aston looks set to bring in at least one fresh face, confirming a deal could be rubber-stamped soon.

The Eagles’ return to the Steel City on Sunday did little to change their fortunes, they endured another heavy defeat, to Toronto Wolfpack.

Aston needs to quickly arrest their early season slide which has left them rooted to the foot of the table.

“Hopefully by the end of this week we should be in a position to announce somebody,” Aston confirmed.

“The deal is effectively done, it’s just a case of getting the last bits in place. The player in question will really add something to us. He has been playing at a decent level so will come in and challenge.”

Last season Aston was forced to act during the campaign when he added the likes of Jack Owens, Jake Spedding and Paddy Flynn to attempt to arrest a similar slump.

Whilst confirming this week’s addition will be a permanent signing, Aston has also not ruled out some short-term additions to get the club through a tricky period.

“Sometimes you have to sit back and have a look at things and then do what you have to do to get through a season,” he adds.

“We have done it in the past when we have had to fetch a player or two in that might just fit what we need in the short-term. We might have to look at certain areas for that reason. There might even be players we can get out of teams like Toronto because they are buying more players in. There may be some coming out of there, but again at what cost.”

Meanwhile, Aston confirmed that the formalities on long-term trialist Blake Broadbent have been completed.

The youngster has agreed a 12 month contract with the club, with Aston previously hinting that a spell out on loan is being considered to help further the youngster’s rugby league education. The Eagles coach has also confirmed that one possible destination is Wakefield, where game time in the second string at Belle Vue has been mooted with Trinity.