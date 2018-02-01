Sheffield Eagles: Selection dilemma for Aston after new arrivals

Mark Aston faces an early selection dilemma for tonight’s opener against Dewsbury following the arrival of seven new faces this week.

The Sheffield Eagles director of rugby added French international Nabil Djalout before confirming the return of Garry Lo and Cory Aston on loan from Castleford.

The Eagles have also taken St. Helens quartet Jake Spedding, Matty Lees, James Bentley and Jack Ashworth on dual-registration, leaving Aston plenty to consider as he looks to start the new campaign on a winning note.

“It has been great to have Jake, Matty, James and Jack with us this week,” he told The Star.

“We know Spedds really well obviously from his time with us last season. He has been great for us in the past, and the other three are big lads and they are certainly going to add something to the squad. There is some good competition now and it puts a challenge down to some of the other guys.”

Centre Spedding impressed Aston during a successful loan stint in 2017, which resulted in an appearance for Saints in their Super League clash with Warrington.

Whilst playing at the highest level is top of Spedding’s wish list, Aston says he is again looking forward to linking up with the Eagles.

“He wants to be playing Super League,” he added.

“That’s his aim, but while he isn’t playing for them he wants to play for us. He has really enjoyed it here in the past, he is happy and we are delighted to have him.

“He is a bonus for us, he and the others give me options. There are one or two who are not quite there, but we’ll see how training goes and pick the team to try and win the game.”

Neil Kelly’s Dewsbury will want to avoid a repeat of last season’s start to the campaign which saw them rooted to the foot of the table, before Kelly inspired the Rams to an impressive resurgence to comfortably avoid the drop.

“He’s done a great job since he went in there,” Aston affirmed.

“They have got some continuity in there now, and they have added one or two. It will be a tough challenge. It always is at Dewsbury. The pitch is tight and that plays into their hands a little. They have some good kickers of the ball in Moore and Sykes so it will be tough.”