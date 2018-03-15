Sheffield Eagles re-sign half back for third spell

Sheffield Eagles have moved to arrest their early season slide by re-signing Simon Brown - just under two months after he left by mutual consent.

Brown has signed a deal until the end of the season, and his likely to begin his third spell with the Eagles in the Challenge Cup against Barrow Raiders this Sunday.

It marks a shock turnaround for the experienced half-back, who has been pressed back into service following five straight defeats to begin the Betfred Championship season.

“Simon decided that he needed some time away but he has watched the games, he came to the ground the other day and he thinks he can help us,” director of rugby Mark Aston explained to The Star.

“He left us by mutual consent. He was struggling a little bit, there was a lot of stuff happening at work, so away he went and that was it. I have always been close with Simon, and I knew he still had a massive interest in this club, it was the club that gave him an opportunity, and he wants to see it successful. That’s why he has thrown his hands back in there.”

The Eagles are still expected to add another face before the weekend, with Brown’s re-signing a further boost for Aston as he looks to halt a worrying start to the campaign.

Brown, a tried and trusted lieutenant, will provide the experience that Eagles chief craves, as he looks to give his young side some much needed direction.

“The one thing about Simon is that he can deliver what I ask him to deliver and that is the game plan,” added Aston.

“He did that last season quite successfully, and at times the reason why we won some of the games was down to that.

“At this moment in time we need as many people to help us as we can. To get someone with his experience back with us is great. He will add some more competition, he has all the knowledge so it is good of him to come and say that he wants to help. He will give the boys a lift and he’ll be instrumental for us.

“He’s signed until the end of the season and we’ll take it from there. He came back to training on Tuesday and it was like he has never been away.”