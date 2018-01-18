Sheffield Eagles: Potential dual-registration signings will be on show in St Helens friendly

Mark Aston is set to run the rule over a host of potential dual-registration additions as Sheffield Eagles gear up for Saturday’s pre-season friendly against St. Helens (3.30pm).

The partnership with Saints is pivotal to Aston’s early season plans as he looks to bolster his current 16-man outfit with a number of players from their Super League partners.

The Eagles chief will also be keen to have another look at trialists Blake Broadbent, Max Garcia and Tom McGretton who featured in the pre-season outing at Bradford last weekend.

Fellow trialist Jordan Tansey could also feature, as the club look to solve a registration road block which has halted his prospects of making an impact.

The match, which has been switched to Ruskin Drive from Saints’ home at Langtree Park, is set to be the last outing ahead of the season curtain raiser at Dewsbury, leaving Aston keen to spot any potential talent on show from Justin Holbrook’s side.

“What will be good is that I get an opportunity to have a first hand look at some of the lads at Saints,” Aston told The Star.

“Some of these guys could be available to us as part of our dual-reg deal, so that will be good for me because we start in a fortnight and we need to hit the ground running.

“We are hoping to have a few more bodies. The likes of Mark Offerdahl and Menzie Yere, we are hopeful of having them available. We need to see where they are at. We are also hopeful of getting a look at Jordan Tansey this week as well.”

The Eagles were beaten 12-6 at Odsal last Sunday, but Aston was pleased as a number of his latest additions were put through their paces for the first time.

Still keen to add new faces to his squad, Aston is expected to add before the start of the season, but should nothing come to pass, the experienced coach is more than happy with what he has seen so far.

“Our attitude and commitment was outstanding last weekend,” he added.

“We got a physical game where we were made to defend tough and that is what I wanted. We played some great stuff at times, and having reviewed the game I feel that if we were a couple more weeks down the track we would have blown them away in the first half.”