Sheffield Eagles: New signings will add quality ahead of Challenge Cup trip

New signing Corey Makelin and the returning Simon Brown will help provide some extra ‘quality’ that has been lacking from the early rounds of the 2018 season.

THat is the view of Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston as he bolstered his struggling outfit with the double signing ahead of tomorrow’s Challenge Cup clash at Barrow Raiders.

Former Wentworthville Magpie and current USA international Makelin’s arrival on a two-year deal was confirmed yesterday, 24 hours after experienced half back Brown re-signed just two months after leaving the Eagles by mutual consent.

Aston admitted in the aftermath of last Sunday’s defeat to Toronto that his side needed an extra x-factor and this week has moved swiftly to secure Aussie-born full back Makelin, as well as persuading Brown to commit to his third Eagles spell.

“We are delighted to bring Corey to Sheffield,” Aston told The Star.

“We just need a bit of quality at this time. We need to fetch quality players who can add certain things to us. That’s what we need and Corey will provide that.

“I have been on with this for a couple of months now. It has just taken quite a bit of time, that was the disappointing thing.

“It wasn’t with Corey – we agreed terms a while back – it was just all the other aspects.

“We have him now. That’s the main thing and he’ll be good for us.

“He has a really good pedigree. He is Australian but he played for the USA in the World Cup.

“He can play full back and half back. He has a bit of quality about him. He can certainly play so he adds more competition and more movement for us.

“We have seen enough to give him a two-year deal so we just have to get the visa sorted out for him now.

“We are well down the line with that. He has his certificate of sponsorship so we are really pleased to have him.”

The Eagles take a break from the Championship as they look for their first win of 2018, against a Barrow side who bagged a notable victory over Leigh and a draw with Toronto already this season.

Aston will have Oliver Davies available again after he missed last weekend’s defeat through injury while he also hopes to have the likes of Daniel Igbinedon and Ben Blackmore back among the ranks.

Kick off at Craven Park is 3pm.