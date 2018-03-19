Sheffield Eagles: New boys will help lift us says boss Aston

Sheffield Eagles coach Mark Aston says his most recent additions will help galvanise his squad long-term, after his side exited the Challenge Cup after defeat at Barrow.

The Eagles head back to Cumbria this weekend for a repeat fixture, this time in the Betfred Championship, with Aston hopeful of having a stronger hand as he looks to end a run of six straight defeats to start the 2018 campaign.

Aston, who gave a start to the returning Simon Brown, will have Castleford loan duo Cory Aston and Garry Lo available again, whilst he will also have increased options on dual-registration.

The Eagles chief will also be keeping his fingers crossed that Menzie Yere and new signing Corey Makelim will have the required paperwork completed, giving him the armoury to try and arrest their early season slide.

“We need more hands on deck and that will kick us on,” Aston admitted.

“They are not dead yet, there is a still a twinkle in their eyes. We have added new players to the group, and there are still players to come back for us. That will help galvanise us.

“We just need a result which will give us that boost. Having Simon Brown back is a boost, when Menzie Yere comes back, that will be a boost too. We need a smile on our face, we need to believe and when you keep getting knocks you start to lose that belief. There are one or two that look a bit sorry for themselves. We have to snap out of it, we are here for the fight. Next week is another game, and we go again.”

It has been a difficult start for Aston, but he maintains a belief that the recent additions will bring about an improvement in results.

Aston admits that his side are finding the going tough at present, as he faces a fight to maintain morale ahead of the return trip to Craven Park.

“They are a little bit down,” he added.

“We are trying to get the honesty out of them. We talk about it and try and turn negatives into positives, and we look to try and turn the corner.

“We always knew it would be tough at the start. Now is the time for us to stand up and learn from this tough start. We need to string together some performances and with that will come some positive results.”