Sheffield Eagles: ‘Maximum’ effort will help Garcia improve

New signing Max Garcia’s desire for improvement was the overriding factor behind Sheffield Eagles’ decision to sign him on a one-year deal.

Mark Aston, Eagles director of rugby, has taken a long look at the ex-Catalans forward after a month long trial, before the Eagles swooped for the Frenchman’s signature in time for him to make his debut in last weekend’s defeat against Toulouse.

The youngster fits the Aston mould, with the experienced coach always looking for a development project, but it was his desire to go away and work on his game following the initial days of his trial that impressed him the most.

“He still needs some work but whilst he has been here he has worked hard,” Aston said.

“He’s a great kid. After the pre-season friendly against St Helens he realised what was needed and he went away and worked hard. If you want to get to where you want to get to then you have put the work in. To be fair he has done that and that’s why we offered him the contract. It is a one year deal but he is certainly a kid that is young enough to be around for a few years. His attitude impressed us.

“We are here to develop players and this kid really wants to develop.”

Aston has previously confirmed that he has offered terms to fellow trailists Jordan Tansey and Blake Broadbent, but as yet there has been no decision on their future.

The Eagles chief confirmed that there will be a decision soon.

“By the end of this week it will be all sorted,” Aston confirmed.

“We are still some way on the other two. We will hopefully confirm what is happening this week one way or the other. Max has put pen-to-paper and we are delighted to have him on board, we’ll wait and see on the others.”

The Eagles return to action this Sunday when they take on Featherstone Rovers at Post Office Road, kick off 3pm.