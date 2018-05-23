Sheffield Eagles: Matty Fozard hopes for better news in Summer Bash against Barrow Raiders

Fit-again Matty Fozard is looking to make it third-time lucky as Sheffield Eagles look to kick-start their season against Barrow Raiders at Saturday’s Summer Bash.

Vice-captain Fozard returned to the ranks, after a spell out with an ankle injury, in the defeat at London last Sunday, and whilst the result didn’t go for the Eagles, an improved performance has given director of rugby Mark Aston fresh hope for the Championship’s showpiece occasion.

The 23-year-old Fozard, who played in both games against Barrow earlier the campaign, believes there is unfinished business against the Raiders, with the venue of Blackpool setting the perfect platform as the Eagles look to find the winning touch, at the third time of asking.

“We need to make sure that we are ready to go against Barrow because they have turned us over twice this year,” Fozard informed The Star.

“It was unfortunate for us because we put ourselves in good positions to get something against them.

“We will want to go one better against them when we play again.”

Widnes-born Fozard, a crucial cog in Aston’s machine, has been one of the first names on the team sheet this season.

But injury forced him to sit out the disappointing home defeat to London before returning for last weekend’s return fixture against the same opposition.

The return of the former St Helens hooker was a welcome boost for Aston, with Fozard confirming he avoided a repeat injury from season’s past, as the Eagles look to build on an improved showing against London for the televised contest at Bloomfield Road.

“I picked up a little niggle against Rochdale and initially thought it was minor,” Fozard added.

“I thought that I embarrassed myself trying to play against Halifax, but since then we have strengthened the area which has helped. I have had a similar injury before when I ended up having an operation, but this time around it hasn’t been too bad which is a positive.

“London have been going well this season, the quality is fantastic and they have a lot of internationals which makes it tough.

“If we have a good dig against that type of opposition it is going to give us some confidence going into the Summer Bash game.

“We still have lads out, and it would be great if we can some more of those boys back for the Bash, that would be a boost.”