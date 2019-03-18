Sheffield Eagles: Mark Aston frustrated despite win over Dewsbury

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston admitted his frustration in victory after his side left it late to snatch at dramatic victory at Dewsbury.

A below-par Eagles looked to be heading to defeat until two tries in the last five minutes earned maximum points after the home side had seen Adam Ryder and Liam Finn sent to the bin.

A bad tempered first-half also saw Brad Knowles and Samy Kibula red carded, leaving each team a man light.

Dewsbury took control of the game with back-to-back tries at the start of the second-half, but imploded late on allowing the Eagles to run in late tries from Joel Farrell and Ben Blackmore for an unexpected win.

Aston was pleased with the result, but picked holes in the performance, stating the better side did not collect the points.

He told The Star: “You feel for Lee Greenwood (Dewsbury coach), because they were the better team today and they deserved to beat us.

“You have to play for 80 minutes though, and we found a way to win. That was the most important thing today. It wasn't great. I am little frustrated if I am honest but we won.”

With two red cards in as many games, Aston is concerned about his side’s discipline which almost cost them dearly at the Tetley’s Stadium. Farrell was also sent to the bin in the first-half, before the home side followed suit with a collection of yellows in the final quarter.

Knowles’ dismissal was for a clear punch, but the Eagles recovered to secure the win which keeps them just two points adrift of league leaders Toronto.

Aston continued: “I thought that we were indisciplined, both with the ball and obviously giving penalties away.

“We lost a man again, that's two weeks on the bounce which I am really not happy about. We had the ball when the happened, it was our penalty. Our discipline is not where it needs to be.

“I said what I needed to say to them in the dressing room.

“They've kicked us out as backroom staff, and then had their chat with each other which is great because I want them to draw a line under it.”

Aston also revealed that centre Jason Crookes faces a spell out, confirming he dislocated a shoulder during the game.

The Eagles take on York next Sunday at Bootham Crescent.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​