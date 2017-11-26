Sheffield Eagles look set to snap-up Bradford Bulls prop for new season

Sheffield Eagles are closing in on their fourth close season signing.

Reports out of West Yorkshire suggest that Bradford Bulls prop Jon Magrin will join the Eagles after knocking back the opportunity to stay at Odsal next season.

The 23-year-old played 25 times for the Bulls last season after previously representing London Broncos.

Whilst nothing has been confirmed out of the Eagles camp, director of rugby Mark Aston told The Star that he is close to adding to his squad, stating that he is happy with progress bring made behind the scenes.

“We are looking to do what we have always done at Sheffield Eagles and that is to bring players to this club who are young, hungry and have potential,” Aston told The Star.

“There is no doubting we’ll be ready.

“We will have a squad with a nice youthful look to it with some experience dotted here and there. It is what we want to do as a club, we want to get back to that philosophy.

“We are always looking for players who we can develop.

“We have some good lads coming in here, and then there is a list of players we are getting from St Helens on dual-registration that really excite me as well.

“There will be a good number of them available to us throughout the season, and amongst those names are some exciting players that we really wanted which is positive news.”

The Eagles have confirmed the signings of Shaun Pick, Oliver Davies and Ilies Macani so far, as Aston looks to assemble a new look squad for their return to Sheffield.

A deal for Magrin is expected to be announced shortly, and he is not the only new face on the horizon with Aston understood to be close on at least two other fronts.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have confirmed they will play Bradford in a pre-season friendly on Sunday 14th January at Odsal Stadium.

Aston is planning on a second friendly before the start of the 2018 campaign which gets underway on Friday 2nd February against Dewsbury Rams.