Sheffield Eagles leave door open for Garry Lo to return from Castleford Tigers

Sheffield Eagles director Mark Aston still expects to see former winger Garry Lo return to the club on loan next season.

Lo, who scored 38 tries in 30 appearances for Eagles last season, moved to Super League side Castleford Tigers at the end of the campaign, in a deal which could potentially see him return on loan.

Since the deal was rubber stamped, the winger has showcased his talents on the world stage, putting in a couple of eye-catching performances for Papua New Guinea in the World Cup.

Lo’s displays have certainly caught attention, but Aston still believes that he will be loaned back to the Eagles with competition fierce in wide areas at The Jungle.

“I still think that he’ll end up back with us at some stage through the upcoming season,” Aston said. “Whether we get him for the full campaign, who knows? They have quality players already there with the likes of Greg Eden and Greg Minikin, so it will be tough for him. It is not just this season with Garry, it is about developing him over the next couple of years. That’s what Daryl Powell sees in him, and that’s what I always saw in him.”

Whilst Aston thinks time in the Championship would be beneficial, he has no doubt Lo will be a star at Super League level one day. For now Lo will be assessed by Cas coach and former Eagle Daryl Powell, before a decision is made about whether a loan spell back with his former club is right for his development.

“Garry still has some rough edges. I always said it would take three years” Aston added. “It has been two years now and he will be going into the third year with Castleford. He goes into their environment and full-time training. What he needs to do now is roll his sleeves up, work hard and be a little tougher on himself. If he does that then I am sure he will become a real favourite at Cas.”