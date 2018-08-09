Sheffield Eagles keen to confirm Championship survival

Director Mark Aston is confident of a clean bill of health for his squad as Sheffield Eagles prepare for a return to action at Leigh Centurions on Sunday (3pm).

Eighth-placed Eagles go in search of two wins that Aston believes will be required for survival.

Aston expects to have a full quota to select from as they embark on another trip to the Leigh Sports Village, with the Eagles chief confident a seven day break will have had long term benefits for his side.

“We had a good session on Tuesday, it was a bit of a blow out after a week off” said Aston.

“We got them back into it slowly and have built it up as the week has gone on.

“They have shown a good attitude about them which is pleasing.

“There are still a few that will be feeling it, that’s just the nature of the game but they will be available.

“The likes of Ben Blackmore, Josh Toole and Shaun Pick, they may feel a little bit battered but they will be fine. It is that time of the season, they will get through it. We’ll be fine and we are ready to go again.”

After a successful partnership this season with St Helens, which has seen Eagles well-stocked each week by the Super League leaders, Aston awaits on the availability of James Bentley, Jack Ashworth and Matty Costello for Sunday.

There is no update on the fitness of fellow St Helens youngster Jake Spedding, who was expected to have surgery on a troublesome ankle injury.

“It was always going to be four to six weeks at least.”