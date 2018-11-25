Sheffield Eagles get home start against Swinton

Sheffield Eagles will kick-off the 2019 Betfred Championship campaign with a home game against Swinton Lions.

Mark Aston’s new-look side will host the Lions at the Olympic Legacy Park on Sunday 3rd February, kick-off 3pm.

The following weekend (Sunday 10th February, 3pm), Aston’s side face the long pilgrimage north to face Barrow Raiders for their first away fixture.

The Eagles will then switch to a Friday night for the next home game, when newly-promoted Bradford Bulls arrive in the Steel City for their first ever visit to the OLP on February 15th for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Aston’s side then face Widnes Vikings in round four (Sunday 24th February, 3pm) following their relegation from Super League.

Another promoted side York City Knights will make their first visit to the OLP in round 20 for another Friday night fixture on Friday 5th July, kick-off 7.45pm. The Eagles travel to York's Bootham Crescent earlier in the campaign on Sunday 24th March (3pm).

Aston’s side will face Barrow in the Summer Bash on Sunday 19th May, which will again take place at Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road Stadium. The fixture is a repeat of 2018 when the Eagles arguably produced their best performance of the season in front of the TV cameras. The Eagles will open day two of the Bash, and will be followed by Batley against Dewsbury and Leigh against Widnes.

The Eagles end the campaign at Swinton on Sunday 8th September, 3pm.

Talks are still continuing regarding the location of the Eagles' away match against Toronto Wolfpack in round nine with more details to be announced shortly.

The home fixture against Featherstone Rovers in round 16 has yet to be confirmed, with the game to be played either Friday night or Sunday afternoon.

After the Super 8s were scrapped at the end of last season, the new 14-team Championship won’t split into two at the end of the campaign. The top five teams after 27 rounds will qualify for the Play-Offs, which will begin on the weekend of September 14th-15th – with the winners of the Championship Play-Off Final on the first weekend of October securing promotion to the 2020 Super League.

The RFL have also introduced a new cup competition for League One and Championship clubs for the new campaign. Championship clubs will enter the 1895 Cup in round two, which will take place the week commencing June 5th.