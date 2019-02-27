Sheffield Eagles chief still keen on forging a new partnership with another club

Securing a relationship with a club in League One remains a priority for Sheffield Eagles director Mark Aston.

The Eagles enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Hemel Stags last season, but their temporary demise from the lower league scene has left a void that Aston is keen to fill.

The club is running a much bigger squad in 2019, and still look set to secure a dual-registration deal with a Super League side which would further increase the options available to Aston.

But with his current crop firing on all cylinders with three wins from three, the Eagles chief knows it will take some effort to dislodge members of his current 17.

Aston is a firm believer that players must be playing, and with no reserve setup available, he is keen to firm up a deal with a club in League One, to ensure a clutch of his promising fringe players don’t go stale.

Aston explained to The Star: “We're here to carry on developing players, that’s what we are always about. We have a good honest squad of players, full of good people. When you have good people you can achieve what you want to achieve. We have a squad here, but within that squad are one or two who are desperate for a taste of the action, and we need them to be playing.”

New faces Rory Dixon, Louis Sheriff and Lewis Taylor have yet to play, whilst Joslin Landu continues to make progress on the injury front.

All of the above would welcome the game time elsewhere to sharpen their skills to come into Aston’s setup when called upon.

The Eagles chief will continue to work on a deal, and it can’t come soon enough to keep a number of players ticking over.

Aston continued: “The likes of Rory Dixon, Lewis Taylor etc. These guys need a shot at this.

“They need to play. There is no substitute to playing.

“I am still looking, whether we get that across the line, we're not sure yet. We need it. I need the squad players to be playing, because if they aren't and I throw them in then are they going to be ready? It's important that they are.”