Sheffield Eagles chief Aston confident of first win

Mark Aston isn’t looking for any excuses ahead of tomorrow’s showdown with Barrow as Sheffield Eagles go in search of their first win of the campaign.

The Eagles return to Craven Park, after their Challenge Cup defeat there last week, with their strongest available squad so far this season.

Director of rugby Aston isset to welcome back the likes of Cory Aston, Garry Lo and three players on dual registration from St Helens.

With a strong squad, plus likely favourable playing conditions, Aston has set his sights on ending the Eagles’ six-match losing streak.

“What I have promised the boys is that we will win this week,” Aston told The Star. “I will pick the team to win the game.

“We thought that the pitch would be really boggy there last weekend but it wasn’t like that at all. It should be okay again for this weekend so there are no excuses.

“Barrow may have one or two available again, but they may have lost one or two as well. They will be big and strong and there is no doubt that they are a useful team.

“We expect that it will be another tough game. It is a long journey, but we have players back who will carry out what we ask. If that happens then I am confident we can get the win.”

One player the Eagles look set to be without is new signing Corey Makelim. The USA international full-back has been earmarked for the Easter double-header against Rochdale and Batley, with Aston hopeful of having him in his squad next week.

“He is going through the system,” added Aston.

“We were told four to five days, so by the end of this week he should be sorted.”

Click here for the latest news from our Rugby League teams