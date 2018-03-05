Sheffield Eagles: Boss Mark Aston admits frustration as Menzie Yere saga rumbles on

The Menzie Yere saga shows no immediate resolution as Sheffield Eagles admit their growing frustration at not being able to use one of their most senior players, writes Matt Young.

Visa issues have ensured that PNG ace Yere has missed the opening four games of the campaign, with director of rugby Mark Aston keeping his fingers crossed that a resolution is close ahead of this weekend’s hosting of Toronto Wolfpack.

After four straight defeats to begin the Betfred Championship, Aston has admitted that the Eagles have missed the veteran centre, not just for his own impact, but for the effect he has on those around him.

“We are still waiting and we are still hopeful,” Aston told The Star.

“We are waiting on a number of things from the Home Office, but hopefully we are very close because we are certainly in need of a Menzie Yere out there. He is someone that gets the best out of others.

“He will get the best out of someone like Garry Lo. Garry has a lot of respect for Menzie so to have him back and playing, well the sooner the better.

“Some things have changed regarding what you need, and how long you have to wait for a visa, so it has been an absolute pain in the backside.

“We didn’t find out about that until late in the day, but that’s the situation, we just need it resolving quickly because we miss him out there.”

Yere has been a stalwart figure for the Eagles since his arrival in 2009, and he has gone on to become the club’s leading try scorer, whilst also passing 250 appearances for Mark Aston’s side.

Aston has confirmed that his continued absence has left a chasm of experience in what is generally a youthful group, leading to the Eagles chief to again consider adding to his ranks.

“We are looking at bringing someone else in as well,” Aston confirmed.

“We are out there, we are looking. If we could add one or two then there is no doubt that we would do that. We are trying, so we will see where that takes us.

“It is fingers crossed with Menzie. I know that people are getting frustrated, well I can tell you that there is nobody more frustrated than me with the Menzie situation. We keep hoping that it will be tomorrow, or the day after, but we are still waiting at this stage.”