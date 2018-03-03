Sheffield Eagles: Best yet to come from Cory Aston and Garry Lo

There is much more to come from Castleford Tigers loan pair Cory Aston and Garry Lo, says Sheffield Eagles coach Mark Aston as he bids for a prolonged stay for the duo.

Both re-joined the Eagles just prior to the start of the campaign on initial one-month loan arrangements, but Aston confirmed the deal will continue to run after the initial 28 days.

Garry Lo

Aston believes a lengthy stay is required as both become re-accustomed to a club which has seen much change on the playing side since their initial departure.

Both were due to be involved against London tomorrow, before the arctic blast which has swept the country put paid to the Eagles’ return to Sheffield.

After a month of familiarisation, Aston will now be pinning his hopes on improvements on the field, with both Aston Jnr and Lo key to his immediate plans.

“If they are not getting into Castleford’s team then the deal just rolls on,” Aston explained.

“There are no problems with that. If they are not getting a look in there, then they will play for us.

“Cory has shown flashes, but he has to be more consistent. It is hard coming into a new environment again.

“There are a lot of new faces, and the gelling of the half-backs and building that relationship is taking time. It always does. He has made more mistakes than he usually would, but if he keeps his head down and keeps working hard then he’ll be fine.”

Lo, pictured, has struggled on the muck-and-bullets terrain of the winter months, and Aston admitted that the mud bath that was presented at Toulouse a fortnight back was a contributor to the winger missing last weekend’s trip to Featherstone.

“The conditions haven’t been great for Garry,” Aston added.

“If the game at Toulouse was in the UK, I think it would have been called off it was that bad. The pitch was shocking. That didn’t help Garry. He has put a lot of work in but he hasn’t had the breaks. He needs the firm ground so he can do what he does best.”

Lo’s ankle problem would have cleared in time for tomorrow. He is set for a return as the Eagles host Toronto a week tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Aston has confirmed a deal for trialist Blake Broadbent is still in the offing.