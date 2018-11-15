Sheffield Eagles: Aston targeting one more signing for 2019

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston hasn’t ruled out one more addition to his 2019 squad, with an experienced front-rower at the top of his wish list.

Aston has brought in 14 new faces so far, and has stated he is pleased with the balance of his new look squad.

But he would still like to add further gloss to what is shaping up to be a much stronger unit compared with last season.

“We're not far off now where I want to be,” Aston told The Star.

“There might be one more that will be added to the squad.

“I would like another front-rower. I have some great young kids in there. Rory Dixon, Lewis Taylor and Blake Broadbent, they are good young kids but I could just do with an old head that has been around a little just to help Matty James lead these young guys. That would be an area I would like to strengthen but you know what I don't mind throwing these kids in. They will get games.”

Aston has hailed his close season recruitment drive which he says has put the Eagles way ahead of the last two seasons, as they continue their second week of pre-season training.

Whilst another body would be a bonus pre-Christmas stocking filler, Aston knows there are financial limits to contend with, despite the Eagles continuing to grow their commercial wing which has seen them find some stability amid last season’s stadium rental costs.

Aston has hit his target of operating a group of around 24 players, but hasn’t ruled out any further business if more revenue can be generated between now and the start of the campaign.

“We are up to where we are now, I am pleased, but if we were to fetch any more in then we would have to generate some more cash,” he added.

“There are plenty of others that I could add, and if there is anybody out there who wants to give me a few quid to bring in a couple of players then get in touch, because I am getting players phoning me regularly.”

Meanwhile, fixtures for the 2019 season look set to be announced a week on Sunday. The RFL have also confirmed a new cup competition for Championship and League One clubs, with the final of the 1895 Cup to be staged at Wembley Stadium on the same day as the Challenge Cup Final.