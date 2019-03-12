Sheffield Eagles: Aston backs Broadbent to bounce back from sending off

Sunday’s sending off for Blake Broadbent is all part of the rugby league learning curve, with Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston convinced the youngster will come back stronger.

Broadbent’s dismissal for a tip-tackle on Featherstone’s Josh Hardcastle certainly left the Eagles with an uphill task, with Aston’s side having to play with a man light for just over half of their encounter at Post Office Road.

To their credit, Aston’s side moved to within just two points of their opponents at the mid-point of the second stanza, but when hooker James Davey was sent to the bin for a high-tackle, any hope of a spectacular victory evaporated.

For Broadbent, it is the first setback in a career which has only experienced highs after he broke into the side at the back end of last season, and coach Aston says the experience will eventually stand him in good stead as he continues to learn the game under his tutelage.

He told The Star: “Last week he came on and with his first touch he scored a try. This week after a couple of minutes he is straight back off. It is the highs and lows of rugby league for you.

“It wasn't what we needed obviously. He is a bit down about it, he thinks he has let his team mates down. It happens though, it is just something he has to pick up on. We don't pick up, and if he did that, then there's a way to put someone down.

“He is certainly a little cut up about it. He'll look back and reflect on what happened and I’m sure he’ll learn from it. There's nothing you can do now, you can't change it, it is done. He's been sent off, but he'll bounce back.”

Sunday’s defeat was the Eagles’ first of the campaign after Aston’s new look side made a blistering start to the season.

Conditions didn’t help the Eagles’ cause, with the mud-bath a far cry from the firm 3G surface at the OLP where Aston’s troops have registered three out of their four victories this season.