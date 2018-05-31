Sheffield Eagles are a team on the up, after London Broncos and Barrow Raiders games

It might only have featured a single victory, but Sheffield Eagles’ last two performances have given director Mark Aston the confidence to suggest his side have ‘turned the corner’.

An improved showing in defeat to London Broncos, was followed by arguably their most convincing performance of the season as Eagles defeated Barrow Raiders. Whilst there are areas for improvement, the return of several key figures from injury coupled with the development of some others, have given encouragement.

“There were plenty of positives, and we have looked like we have turned a bit of a corner,” Aston explained.

“We are getting closer to the right amount of players playing well, before we had three or four, now we there were 12 or 13 hitting the right levels.

“The (Barrow) performance was good, we took the game to them. We showed some intent and purpose which we have been lacking. We have highlighted that when we reviewed the game this week.”

With no game this weekend, Aston must keep the feel-good factor alive ahead of the clash with fellow strugglers Swinton Lions a week on Sunday. He is confident that captain Matty James, half-back Simon Brown and youngsters Paddy and Greg Burns will be available, giving him a stronger hand for what could prove to be the biggest game of the season to date.

“It has always been about mentality but there are signs there now that there is a team coming together,” he added.

“We are starting to look like a team now. I am seeing the likes of Jon Magrin, Mark Offerdahl and Shaun Pick start to look the part.”

Aston added: “Having Josh Toole and both Cory Aston and Corey Makelim back also helped, whilst I thought that Ben Blackmore was back to his best.”