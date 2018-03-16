Rugby League: Sheffield Eagles snap up USA international Corey Makelim

Sheffield Eagles have made it two signings in as many days after confirming a deal for USA international Corey Makelim.

The Aussie-born 24-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Eagles, with his arrival quickly following the re-signing of half-back Simon Brown who penned a deal until the end of the season yesterday.

Former Wentworthville Magpies full-back Makelim made three appearances for the US at the recent World Cup, and moves to the Steel City to give Mark Aston’s side a welcome boost following a winless start to the new campaign.

“We are delighted to bring Corey to Sheffield,” Aston told The Star.

“We just need a bit of quality at this time. We need to fetch quality players who can add certain things to us. That’s what we need, and Corey will provide that.

“I have been on with this for a couple of months now. It has just taken quite a bit of time, that was the disappointing thing. It wasn’t with Corey, we agreed terms a while back, it was just all the other aspects. We have him now, that’s the main thing and he’ll be good for us.

“He knows Mark Offerdahl well, he knows Josh Toole, he has played with him as well. He has been playing at a decent level in the New South Wales competition so he will be fine for us. We haven’t really got enough quality at the moment, but the couple of faces we have brought in will really help with that.”

Aston had been looking to add competition to his full-back area after failing to agree a deal with trialist Jordan Tansey who opted for a move to Workington.

Youngster Ryan Millar has impressed the Eagles chief, and whilst Oscar Thomas has been deployed in that position, Makelim will add the serious competition that Aston has craved.

“Ryan Millar has done well for us, we have no issue with him at full-back but he is still developing,” Aston explained.

“Ryan is a good player, and we know that. Corey isn’t just a full-back, he can play other positions which is important to us. He brings competition, which is vital.”

The Eagles take a break from league action this weekend as travel to Barrow Raiders in the Challenge Cup this Sunday, kick off 3pm at Craven Park.