Rugby League: Sheffield Eagles hoping new-boy Mike Weldon will stick around

Sheffield Eagles are preparing to tie down new boy Mike Weldon on an extended deal after the former St Helens ace was thrust straight into the side for his debut at the weekend in the Summer Bash.

Weldon was included in the 17 that defeated Barrow Raiders in Blackpool which put the Eagles four points clear of the Betfred Championship relegation zone heading into the mini-break.

The Eagles have a weekend off before a crunch clash with Swinton Lions at the OLP, and during the break one of Aston’s top priorities will be to tie the youngster down to a longer contract after he initially joined the club on a one month trial.

The Eagles chief has already seen enough to suggest a one-year deal is in the offing, suggesting that the back-rower has already demonstrated the necessary characteristics Aston is seeking.

“I like the look of him so we are keen to get him tied down now as soon as we can for at least the next year or so,” Aston admitted to The Star “Mike has been the captain of St Helens Academy so he’s obviously got something. We have been pleased with what we have seen so far. He is certainly a young man who I believe has a huge amount of potential and he’s a really good kid.”

With Aston down to his last 17 players a fortnight ago following a crippling injury list, the Eagles were at their lowest point of what has been a difficult campaign, But fast forward 14 days and the long-serving coach has options again following the return of Cory Aston, the signing of Weldon and the reappearance of Irish international Josh Toole.

With experienced half-back Simon Brown close to a comeback after a knee injury sustained against Rochdale, Aston is close to getting a full hand to play with.

With Weldon expected to sign on for an extended stay, things are now looking up for the Eagles director of rugby, who says that the grounding Weldon received during his time with Saints, has already shone through during his short stay with the club.

“For anyone to be in the St Helens system, you have to be good,” he added.

“You can see that with the little details he brings, and the extra effort he produces. He’s been impressive.”