Rugby League: Sheffield Eagles confirm Max Garcia deal ahead of clash with Toulouse

Sheffield Eagles will be forced into several changes for today’s game at Toulouse, as director of rugby Mark Aston confirms Max Garcia has agreed a deal with the club.

The Eagles chief confirmed that the ex-Catalans utility ace has agreed a one-year contract, after spending a month with the club on trial.

Garcia is already in Aston’s thoughts after confirming he will be without Nabil Djalout, Joshua Toole and Jack Ashworth, whilst Menzie Yere is still ineligible as he awaits his visa.

"Max accepted his contact and he may get his opportunity this week,” Aston confirmed to The Star.

"He is not the finished article, but he has worked hard and we are pleased to have him on board.

"Nabil (Djalout) can't play because he was concussed in the last game.

“Matty James is struggling as well. Jack Ashworth won't make it because of his shoulder problem. We are waiting to hear the extent of that. We have a few people missing, but what it does is give someone else a chance. There are players like Ollie Davies, Max and Daniel Igbinedion all waiting for a chance. Josh Toole will miss out because he has a problem with his wrist, but we have got James Bentley available again from St. Helens, so there will be changes."

Matty Lees and Jake Spedding will join Bentley on dual-registration from Saints, whilst there is also good news on Shaun Pick who picked up a knock to his elbow during last Sunday’s defeat at Halifax.

"We are comfortable with Shaun,” Aston confirmed.

“He has had an ongoing problem now for quite a while. It started against Bradford in pre-season, then he was fine, and it has come back and flared up again so we'll keep an eye on it.”

After last season’s travel disruption, Aston confirmed the Eagles face a much smoother run this time around, but he explained it won’t be all plain sailing.

"We fly out of Manchester straight into Toulouse all together this time. The disappointment is that we wanted to train, but they haven't got a field for us to train on which is a shame because we wanted that to be our final run through.

“Toulouse will be a tough challenge. They have been very good, they have good balance to the team. They have made some significant signings that has really improved their squad. It will be a good test.”