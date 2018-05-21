Rugby League: Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston takes the positives from defeat to London Broncos

More positives than negatives was Mark Aston’s opinion after praising his side for an improved showing in defeat against London Broncos.

Boosted by the return of Matty Fozard and Corey Makelim, the Eagles gave a good account of themselves for large parts of both halves, against a side that moved into second place with a hard fought victory.

Aston’s mood was in stark contrast to the angry response to last weekend’s pummelling against the same opposition, as he praised his side for a gutsy display against their full-time opponents.

“We were very good for large parts of the game,” he told The Star.

“We were in front until 10 minutes before the break and then they racked up some points when we were down to 11 men.

“The first 30 minutes was very good, as was the start of the second half through to 30 minutes.

“It was a carbon copy.

“We did well when we were light at the start of the second half, and we even scored.

“Then we ran out of steam at the end, and they racked up 20 points. There were loads of positives, a lot more than negatives.

“I thought that a lot of the players really acquitted themselves to the task really well. It gives us something to start working on.”

The Eagles weren’t helped at the back end of the first-half when both Matty Costello and Ryan Millar were sent to the bin, allowing the Broncos to take control of the game after Aston’s side had been in front through Fozard’s converted score.

Aston was unhappy with official Liam Staveley, claiming a more experienced official would have given each the benefit of the doubt.

“One of was for holding down which was very 50/50,” Aston added.

“An experienced referee may have slapped him on the wrist and let it run. The other involving Ryan Millar - one of the most placid people you could ever wish to meet - swore down that he held the kid up when a try was awarded. Out of frustration Ryan may have said something he shouldn’t but not directed at the referee. It is about knowing your people, and having the experience. The referee was very inexperienced and I think he got conned a little with some of the decisions.”