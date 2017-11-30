Rugby League: Sheffield Eagles add two new faces to the squad

Sheffield Eagles have confirmed the double signing of Jon Magrin and Daniel Igbinedion.

Prop Magrin has arrived from Bradford Bulls, whilst forward Igbinedion has agreed a one-year deal after leaving Featherstone Rovers.

Magrin, 23, played 25 times for Bradford last season before reportedly turning down a new deal to sign for the Eagles, whilst Igbinedion, 22, has previously enjoyed spells with Oxford, Castleford, Dewsbury and Rovers.

On the arrival of Magrin, director of rugby Mark Aston said: “It’s great to bring Jon in. He’s a proven try scorer and at just 23, is still developing and hopefully we can continue his development here at the Eagles.”

“The word from Keith (Senior) is that he is training well and has integrated well with the group.

“I look forward to working with him on my return from Australia next week.”

The duo join Shaun Pick, Oliver Davies and Ilies Macani in committing their future to the Eagles, and more new arrivals are expected.

Igbinedion will give Aston some versatility, after previously appearing in both the front and back row, and the youngster admitted he is looking forward to developing his game in South Yorkshire.

“I’ve got a spark,” he said.

“I feel like everyone who has played against me, or with me, knows I run it in hard and tackle hard. I’m there for the team and when it comes to flair I can bring that to the game as well.

“I’ve got things to learn in my game, but once I clock that I can do some real damage in this league, and hopefully wherever Sheffield go, I will be there.”