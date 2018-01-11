Rugby League: Mark Aston in no doubt Thomas will be a good signing for Sheffield Eagles

Sheffield Eagles have again strengthened their hand with the signing of Scotland international Oscar Thomas from Bradford Bulls.

The half-back has agreed a one-year deal and could feature for the Eagles against his former club in this Sunday’s pre-season outing against the Bulls at Odsal (3pm).

Thomas, Bradford’s leading points scorer last season, can also operate at full-back and played in the 2017 World Cup.

“I’m thrilled we have been able to bring Oscar to the Eagles,” said director of rugby Mark Aston of his new signing.

“He’s still a relatively young player, he only turned 24 last week.

“He’s good with ball in hand and is hungry and eager to play.

“He will be joining us for his first training session tonight (Thursday) but he will be thrown in at the deep end and will feature against Bradford on Sunday.

“We need to see him in a match environment but we know what he is capable of and featuring in the World Cup, he won’t be far off where he needs to be.”

The London-born ace started his career with London Broncos and has had several temperary stints with London Skolars.

He has been capped nine times by Scotland since making his debut in 2014.

Thomas departs West Yorkshire after making 41 appearances for Bradford.

He scored eight tries and kicked 67 goals in his time there.

He’s not the only former Bull to be making a quick return to his former club, with Jon Magrin also swapping Bradford for the Eagles during the close season.

The arrival of Thomas is the ninth new addition of the close season.

The Eagles also play St. Helens in pre-season before kicking off the 2018 campaign at Dewsbury Rams on Friday 2nd February.