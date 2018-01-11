Rugby League: Aston’s Sheffield Eagles keen to add new faces ahead of Bulls test

Sheffield Eagles are still keen to add new faces as they prepare for their first pre-season friendly against Bradford Bulls this weekend.

The Eagles are set to showcase several of their latest crop for Sunday’s trip to Odsal (3pm), with director of rugby Mark Aston certainly not finished as he looks to finalise his squad for the 2018 campaign.

The friendly, which was arranged as part of Dane Chisholm’s switch from the Eagles to Bradford last year, is the first of two outings before the season curtain raiser at Dewsbury Rams on February 2nd.

Aston has brought eight new faces to South Yorkshire, the latest being ex-London ace Mark Offerdahl at the back end of last week.

The experienced coach knows he still needs to strengthen, but has also stressed that the dual-registration agreement with St. Helens will also see his ranks significantly stiffened.

“We are still looking and hopefully we’’ll add again,” Aston told The Star.

“It is important because at this moment in time we have 16 players on our books.

“We’ll have a number from Saints available on dual-registration on top of that. There’s no point in having a dual-reg agreement and not working with it.

“Those kids need to play for themselves, for St. Helens and for Sheffield Eagles. It has to work for everyone.

“With that in mind we are not going to have a 25 man squad. We might have a 20-21. That’s in our mind. We are aware that we have made a commitment to develop players with our relationship with Saints.”

Aston has largely followed a familiar path in his recruitment of players, with a host of young stars joining the Eagles with backgrounds from the higher echelons of the game.

With the imminent move back to Sheffield also thrown into the mix, Aston feels the youthful energy will give his side a real spark ahead of their first pre-season outing.

“I’ve had a good look over them and they’re all settling in nicely,” he said of his new recruits.

“Some have been in good systems, and have played full-time rugby league for a number of years, so we are hoping that they will add some fitness and quality to the squad. There are a number of people ticking that box.

“OIlie Davies has been in a good environment at Saints, the same can be said for Shaun Pick who returned full-time with Toronto last year.”