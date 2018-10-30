New Sheffield Eagles signing will fight for his position

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston has admitted he wasn’t looking to strengthen at nine, but the attitude of new signing Ben Pointer convinced him to add him to his flock.

Pointer joins fellow new arrival James Davey and Greg Burns is battling for the number nine jersey next season, after agreeing a one-year deal with the Eagles.

Pointer is the club’s tenth arrival, with three more expected to follow at the back end of this week.

Aston’s squad is now starting to look strong in a number of areas, with the Eagles chief confirming he was happy with his options at hooker, but after meeting Pointer he was quickly convinced to add the ex-London Broncos and Newcastle ace to his squad.

“I have to be honest I wasn't really looking for another nine but he found us,” Aston told The Star.

“He prefers to play at nine, so that puts a bit of pressure of the likes of Jimmy Davey and Greg Burns for that position. They are all fighting for that position.His attitude, will and want really impressed me. That's massive for us considering the year we have had with the mentality of last year's squad is paramount for us this year.”

After missing out on former Eagle Keal Carlile to Newcastle, Aston wasted no time in bagging Davey and Pointer to give him the required depth he has been looking for.

Pointer can also operate in the halves, an added bonus for Aston who likes players with versatility.

The 22-year-old follows a tried and trusted recruitment plan for Aston, who has often looked to add young players that he feels he can develop.

"He's come out of London, but like I have said a few times already, when I meet these guys they want to be the best that they can be,” Aston continued.

“Again, when you watch his clips, you watch all the footage and the meet him - I was impressed. He was so desperate to become the best he can be, and that's what I have been looking for. He's quick, he can play nine but he can also play half-back which is again important to us.”