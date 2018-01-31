Lift for Sheffield Eagles as Lo and Aston return

Sheffield Eagles have been given a major boost ahead of the new season with the double loan signing of former favourites Garry Lo and Cory Aston from Castleford Tigers.

Both have agreed initial one-month loan deals and could be involved in Friday’s season opener at Dewsbury.

Lo, who scored 38 tries for the Eagles last season, makes his expected return to South Yorkshire after the Eagles agreed a potential loan as part of his close-season move to last season’s Super League table-toppers.

Aston, son of Eagles director of rugby Mark, moved to Cas during the close season after failing to make an impact at Leeds Rhinos following his move from the Eagles in 2017.

Last season he enjoyed loan spells with Featherstone and Bradford, but has now rejoined the club where he came through the ranks in the Steel City.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring in Cory and Garry,” said Aston senior.

“The key thing is they know our systems very well. Both were part of this club for some time and will go straight into contention against Dewsbury.

“Garry was absolutely outstanding at the World Cup and had NRL clubs interested in him, which shows what he can become if he continues to develop. He and Cory are in a great environment at Castleford under the likes of Daryl (Powell) and Shez (Ryan Sheridan).”

The double additions will also be joined by at least three players from dual-registration partners St. Helens, giving the Eagles a strong hand ahead of the trip to the Tetley’s Stadium.

Only a week ago, Aston’s ranks looks depleted ,with just 16 players on the books, but the late movement has given the Eagles a huge lift, with the prospect of more arrivals a firm possibility.

Trialist Max Garcia has impressed during his time with the Eagles, while Jordan Tansey and Blake Broadbent continue to be involved, with Aston expected to make a call on their future shortly.