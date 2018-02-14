Full speed ahead for Sheffield Eagles as they prepare for return to city from exile

Sheffield Eagles have no major concerns as they look to hit the time scales for their return to the Steel City on March 4.

Eagles are playing their first four games of the Championship season away, to give them time to bring their new home at the Olympic Legacy Park up to code.

They plan to build a temporary stand alongside their new 4G pitch, and have confirmed they expect no issues following a submission of a planning application.

General manager Liam Claffey is pleased with progress and confirmed that they remain on target to welcome London Broncos for their first home fixture of the season.

“We will be kicking off our return to Sheffield bang on time,” he said.

“There’s still a lot to do, but we are right on target. A planning application has gone in for the temporary stand. It was disappointing that we had to apply for that, but we understood the reasons why.

“The temporary stand will remain once constructed for the remainder of our season. We are confident the planning application will be quickly approved because there is no structural work required, no lighting or electricity – it is a temporary stand which was half the capacity of what we had at Bawtry Road a couple of years ago, and that was approved no problem.”

The temporary structure will get the Eagles through the 2018 campaign, and they expect work to complete the facility will allow them to play at a fully completed stadium at some stage in 2019.

Short-term it is about being ready for March 4 and Claffey says that various hurdles have been overcome as the club prepare to return from exile in Wakefield.

“The paperwork regarding licensing and various other certificates is all in hand,” he added. “The scoreboard will be with us very shortly. We donated this to Sheffield Tigers at Owlerton for the last couple of years. We are also set to announce a deal with a brewery who we will be working with us on match days.”

He added: Everything is going in the right direction, there is still plenty to do yet, but going forward we are confident we can provide a positive match day experience.”