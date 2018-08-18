Fitness battle for Sheffield Eagles pair

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston remains ‘hopeful’ that duo Ben Blackmore and Jon Magrin will be available for tomorrow’s showdown with Swinton Lions.

Both were missing from last weekend’s squad for the heavy defeat with Leigh through sickness, but Aston confirmed there is a chance the pair will be given the green light for a return at Heywood Road (3pm).

The Eagles, without their usual full quota from St Helens in recent outings, can ill afford to lose any more players, with Aston explaining that both Magrin and Blackmore are integral as his side go in search of a victory that would all but secure their Championship status.

“We're hoping that both will be fine,” Aston said.

“They had a virus and had to pull out last Saturday night, but we remain hopeful that they will come through and be back in contention for us.

“Ben is one of the best wingers in the competition. He is a big part of what we are about, there is no doubt about that. He gives us so much with the ball in his hands.

“Jon obviously is a bit of a wrecking ball. He hits the ball with plenty of purpose and causes all sorts of problems with the defence. They are two good players that at this moment in time we certainly need in the squad.”

Blackmore has missed games this season with a long standing knee issue, which Aston has previously stated is an injury that is being managed.

The Eagles chief confirmed the knee is holding steady at present, with further work to be done at the end of the current campaign.

"As far as I'm aware he is getting through with his knee,” Aston continued.

“He'll need a bit of a rest with it at the end of the season which is obviously the key for him, but he is back soon to see the surgeon who will give him the full SP on it”

Meanwhile, Aston also confirmed that youngster Max Garcia is a doubt for Sunday, whilst fellow youngster Blake Broadbent will be included in the squad, adding:

“Max Garcia has some bruising to his ribs, so he will be a doubt. We are keeping Blake Broadbent back with us this week as he has been going really well recently at Hemel Stags.”