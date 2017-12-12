Ex-Sheffield Eagles half back Cory Aston signs for Castleford

Former Sheffield Eagles half-back Cory Aston has signed for Castleford on a two-year deal after being released from his contract with Leeds.

The 22-year-old son of Eagles chief Mark Aston joined the Rhinos from Sheffield at the end of the 2016 season but left the club without making a first-team appearance.

Aston will provide competition for Luke Gale and Jamie Ellis, with Ben Roberts set to move to full-back in the absence of Zak Hardaker.

“Just watching Cas this year has been really exciting so to get the chance to come and play for them is a great opportunity that I am really looking forward to,” said Aston.

“In 2018 I’d like to play in Super League. I’ve not had that opportunity so far.”

Aston joins a host of new arrivals at last season’s Super League Grand Finalists, including Papua New Guinea winger Garry Lo, the former Eagles star, and former Huddersfield centre Joe Wardle.

“Cory has looked really good in previous years,” said Tigers head coach Daryl Powell.

“I think he has some great bits and pieces to his game and I’m sure we can make sure that he is a consistent half-back at the highest level.

“We are looking forward to him growing within our system.”