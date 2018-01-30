Aston still aiming to bolster Eagles

Sheffield Eagles continue to look at three trialists, as director of rugby Mark Aston prepares to move into the loan market before Friday’s season opener.

The Eagles are hoping to add again this week after confirming the signing of French international Nabil Djalout on Monday.

Aston still maintains an interest in former winger Garry Lo, who has an agreement in principle to return to the Eagles on loan from new club Castleford should he not feature for Daryl Powell’s side.

The Eagles chief, who has confirmed that trialists Blake Broadbent, Max Garcia and Jordan Tansey remain at the club, says he expects to bring a player, or two, in on loan before Friday’s trip to Dewsbury.

“We’ll hopefully be confirming a couple of loan signings in the next day or so,” Aston told The Star.

“Dual-reg will be coming into play so there will be three or four from St Helens to follow as well.”

Garcia has impressed Aston during his trial period with the club, whilst a deal for ex-Leeds star Tansey and prop Broadbent remain a possibility.

All three are still training with the Eagles but Aston has confirmed that half-back Tom McGretton has left the club after not featuring in the friendly defeat to St. Helens.

“Max (Garcia) has certainly got a good chance,” Aston maintained.

“We are having a really good look at him over the next week or so to make a final decision on what might happen.

“Jordan Tansey is obviously someone we are looking at strongly as well. He just needs to step it up a little bit more now, work a little harder. There is no doubt about his ability, but when you haven’t done anything for four or five months you are a little bit rusty, and that is understandable.

“We need to try and help him into good shape so that he can be competitive, and try and get into the team. There is no doubt about his knowledge and understanding of the game. Could he add something to us? Definitely.

“Blake (Broadbent) is also still with us. Tom McGretton has left now, he’s had a couple of knocks in pre-season training so he is having some time away.”

Monday’s signing of Djalout is Aston’s 10th of pre-season, taking his overall numbers to 17.