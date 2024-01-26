Sheffield Eagles Women finished fifth in the Championship last term

That’s according to rugby league legend Andrea Dobson, who says that there is lots to look forward to as the Eagles edge closer to the start of the 2024 season.

Dobson, the Eagles Foundation’s rugby development officer, oversees the Women’s set-up at the Eagles, working closely with Women’s team head coach Liam Browne, and also mentoring the club’s coaches.

Two years on from promotion from League One, the Women’s Red team are about to start their second season in the Championship, as well as make their debut in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup group stage alongside York Valkyrie, Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers.

Andrea Dobson is predicting a good season ahead. Picture: SWpix.com. Picture: Saif Munir/SWpix.com

The expansion of the Women’s team has continued to grow, with the formation of the Gold team, who will compete this season in League Three for anyone who wants to play rugby league at the club.

Dobson says the chance to play in the Women’s Challenge Cup is “massive” for the whole club.

“Being able to play in the Women’s Challenge Cup this season is massive for Sheffield Eagles as a club”, said Dobson.

“This is only our third season for our women’s team, and we’re excited to be part of the competition this season, test ourselves against some good teams and it will be really good exposure for us.

“I’m really pleased with the teams that we got drawn against in our group, obviously with the link we have now with York Valkyrie, it’ll be nice to play against them.

“It will be really good to go up against my former club, Featherstone Rovers, and then we have also got Castleford Tigers as well.

“I’d like to think as a side we can have a proper go in these games and you never know, we may cause an upset, but I think everyone is just really pleased to be able to have a go in the competition this season.”

One of those teams that the Eagles will go up against in the competition will be York Valkyrie, who we recently announced a dual-registration agreement with for the coming season.

Having seen some of the players recently train with Valkyrie, it’s a partnership which she is looking forward to seeing grow stronger during 2024.

She added “I want our players to be able to see what the standard is like to be in the Women’s Super League and our relationship with York Valkyrie this year will only help benefit the players.

“We know York are arguably the best Women’s side in the Super League at the moment and being able to train and dual-reg with them is only something I want our players to aspire to.

“It’s such a great opportunity for them all to learn from people who play at the highest level in women’s rugby league

“It also offers us the chance to be able to offer some of the York players game time if they’re not playing for them. It’ll give them valuable game time and we’ll really look forward to working alongside them this year.”

Away from the cup, she’s hopeful that the Women can build on their performance in the Championship last season.

“Last year we finished fifth in the Championship – it was our first season in the league, and I felt we had a good run.

“We did let ourselves down at times with consistency and we didn’t always have the same group of players, but it’s something we’ve worked on for this year to help them.

“We’ve added a training night and invested in having a regular training facility for the team, have access to S&C and access to physios.

“We’re also rewarding the players this year with a win bonus for the players who are involved in the Red matchday squad, so we’re now doing extra little bits to help us move forward and hopefully it will be a good year on-and-off the field for the Women’s team.”

Dobson is league to her core. She made her debut for Great Britain aged 16, then won 30 caps for GB and England over a 16-year career before hanging up her boots after playing as skipper in Australia in 2017.

She also excelled at club level, mostly for Featherstone Rovers, and is the only woman on the club’s legends wall at Post Office Road.

And she was recently added to the RFL’s roll of honour – to her delight.

“It’s not something that had ever been on my radar and that I thought I’d never be on it, but it’s such a nice feeling to know I’m being recognised for my service to rugby league.

“You just have to look down the list and there are some names on there in women’s rugby league, who have been a big part and influential in my rugby career.