Sheffield Eagles will be gunning for retribution against Leigh
The heart breaking defeat against Leigh earlier in the campaign will provide extra motivation says Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston ahead of Sunday’s crucial Championship encounter.
With just four points separating second placed Toulouse and seventh placed Bradford, the race for a top five position is set for an exciting finish.
The Eagles are three places but crucially just two points behind the Centurions, and Aston knows his side are more than capable of running them close after their late and agonising loss back in May.
He told The Star: “We were disappointed with the defeat at their place because we had the game in the bag. If it goes like that on Sunday then we'll need to find a way to close the game out this time.
“We are still learning as a team and how to win in tight situations is something we have discussed following that game. It is all about learning from your experiences. We'll see how we go Sunday.”
Aston rested a number of key figures for the midweek victory over Doncaster, with his entire front row enjoying some much needed rest.
He continued: “We took a punt by leaving out Jimmy Davey, Brad Knowles and Pat Moran. We gave opportunities to some of the others, and we’ll look at where we are for Sunday.
“We’ll have to up the ante though, we are going to have to be considerably better if we are to get the result we need.”
Meanwhile, the Eagles have been drawn at home to Batley in the 1895 Cup semi-final to be played on Sunday 28th July.