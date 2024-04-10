Sheffield Eagles Wheelchair trio of teams come home victorious from festival

Eagles Wheelchair 1 side taking on Warrington Wolves

Games were played in a four-a-side format, giving a little bit of extra space on the smaller pitches and played at a frenetic pace, giving everyone some valuable game time and experience ahead of the RFL Challenge Trophy competition event next weekend.

“It was great to see so many clubs taking part on the day and I’m really proud that we put out such a strong contingent of players,” said David Butler, chair of the Eagles Foundation.

“We were the only Championship side to send three teams to the event which demonstrates the strength and depth we have at the club.

“Everyone had a fantastic day out and we’re ready now for the formal start of the season.”

Eagles One won their three games, beating Warrington Wolves 6-4, then claiming victory over Bradford Bulls by the same margin, and then making it a clean sweep with a 16-12 victory over Rochdale hornets.

There were two tries apiece for Stephen Reilly, James Birchnall and Will Brooks.

Reilly converted twice.

Eagles Two registered two 8-4 wins – over Salford Red Devils and Widnes Vikings – and an 8-8 draw with Wakefield Trinity.

Vicky Brooks claimed four tries, Ben Simpson two.

Eagles Three also racked up two wins and a draw. First they beat Hull Kingston Rovers 8-4, followed by a 16-8 win over Salford Red Devils, then drew 4-4 with Bradford Bulls.