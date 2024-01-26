The Eagles Wheelchair side is playing on Sunday

The Eagles played the Robins in their first ever 80 minute game in June last year in Sheffield, a game the Eagles won 28-10.

Both sides will compete in the Championship East division this year, so the game will also be a benchmark for the season and the Eagles' fortunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That friendly saw the Eagles field a team made up using a high number of development players, but Sunday’s game will see head coach Greg Brown have a range of players available to choose from.

With several of 2023’s Championship regulars – Chris Haynes, David Butler, Jack Johnson, Ben Simpson, Joe Wink-Simmonds, April, Vicky and Will Brooks all available – the game will be a test for the hosts to see how far they have come in the last seven months.

The game will also mark James Birchnall and Ben Wilson’s debuts for the Eagles.

Speaking ahead of this fixture, Brown said: “I’m really looking forward to the new season, everyone has had a little break away and we can’t wait to get back out there on Sunday against Hull KR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had two seasons and we showed really good progress in 2023, so hopefully we can have a good season and build on last year.

“It’ll be really nice to see the side back out there on Sunday afternoon and see where we are at ahead of the new season.”