Sheffield Eagles: We’ve written the wrongs of recent weeks says Mark Aston

Mark Aston

Aston witnessed an uncharacteristic display in defeat against Halifax, and whilst they were vastly improved against Leigh, they were defeated late on after being overpowered in the final 10 minutes.

The Eagles chief was determined in the week to rediscover the winning touch, hailing his side for their commitment despite losing Matty James and James Glover to injury, turning around their fortunes in the second-half to record a victory which moves them back into third position in the Championship standings.

Aston told The Star: “I was anxious all week to be fair in the preparation leading up to the game because I know Barrow are potentially a massive threat.

“We needed to win and right the wrongs from the last couple of games, and they did that. I am relieved, especially with the adversity of losing the skipper with a serious injury, and Glover had to go off as well inside the first 20 minutes.

“We are down on troops then as a result, but the resolve and the attitude towards defence was great, so I was really pleased with them.”

Aston is preparing for life without skipper James, who is set to miss the rest of the season after being carried off on a stretcher with ankle and lower leg injuries.

Glover could also be out for a prolonged period, with the Eagles chief waiting news after the ex-Batley ace left the field with a knee problem.

The injuries could not have come at a worse time for Aston, with two more games sandwiched into what is a busy schedule over May.

The postponed fixture against Widnes from earlier in the season has now been confirmed for Friday 31st May at the Halton Stadium, kick-off 7.45pm, whilst a date has also been confirmed for the 1895 Cup clash with Halifax, to be played at Keighley’s Cougar Park on Wednesday 5thJune (8pm).

Aston added: “We have one of those spells of three games in nine days so it’ll be all hands on deck.