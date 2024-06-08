Sheffield Eagles Wembley dream ended by Wakefield cruise in 1895 Cup Final
Braces from Oliver Pratt, Josh Griffin and Jermaine McGillvary helped Wakefield to claim an unrelenting win in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final against a battling Sheffield side.
Despite early pressure from the West Yorkshire favourites, Sheffield crossed over to open the scoring with captain Anthony Thackeray breaking through the Wakefield defence to dot down after 16 minutes.
However, an intercept try from last year’s 1895 cup winner with Halifax, Alex Walmsley, brought the sides level with Wakefield’s scrum-half Luke Gale adding a second try just five minutes later.
As the hooter sounded for the end of the first half Trinity’s Thomas Doyle gave his side a two-score lead after a competitive first forty between the two sides.
Wakefield were quick to add two more tries at the start of the second half with Oliver Pratt and Josh Griffin adding their names to the score sheet.
Pratt crossed over for his second of the evening despite a chance for Sheffield’s Kris Welham down the other end of the field, which saw the centre pushed into touch by a strong Wakefield defence.
Former Great Britain international Jermaine McGillvary forced his way over in the corner despite a last-ditch tackle from Sheffield’s full-back Jack Hansen before Josh Griffin added his second of the night with around 15 minutes remaining.
A late try from McGillvary ensured Wakefield maintained their dominance in the closing stages of the match despite some moments of promise from the Eagles.
