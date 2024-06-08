Sheffield Eagles Wembley dream ended by Wakefield cruise in 1895 Cup Final

Sheffield Eagles' Mitch Clark (centre) runs past Wakefield Trinity's Liam Kay (right) during the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. John Walton/PA Wire

Sheffield Eagles lost 6-50 in the 1895 Cup final against Wakefield at Wembley

Braces from Oliver Pratt, Josh Griffin and Jermaine McGillvary helped Wakefield to claim an unrelenting win in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final against a battling Sheffield side.

Despite early pressure from the West Yorkshire favourites, Sheffield crossed over to open the scoring with captain Anthony Thackeray breaking through the Wakefield defence to dot down after 16 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, an intercept try from last year’s 1895 cup winner with Halifax, Alex Walmsley, brought the sides level with Wakefield’s scrum-half Luke Gale adding a second try just five minutes later.

As the hooter sounded for the end of the first half Trinity’s Thomas Doyle gave his side a two-score lead after a competitive first forty between the two sides.

Wakefield were quick to add two more tries at the start of the second half with Oliver Pratt and Josh Griffin adding their names to the score sheet.

Pratt crossed over for his second of the evening despite a chance for Sheffield’s Kris Welham down the other end of the field, which saw the centre pushed into touch by a strong Wakefield defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Great Britain international Jermaine McGillvary forced his way over in the corner despite a last-ditch tackle from Sheffield’s full-back Jack Hansen before Josh Griffin added his second of the night with around 15 minutes remaining.