Sheffield Eagles urged to use cup bounce to catapult themselves into play-off picture
Backing up the performance against Batley is the key aim for Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston ahead of tonight’s hosting of Widnes Vikings.
Aston knows his side must win their remaining five league fixtures to stand a realistic chance of making the Championship’s top five, starting tonight against opposition who they will face in the 1895 Cup final.
The Eagles chief doesn’t believe he’ll have any trouble getting his side’s mindset right for the crucial contest, following last weekend’s euphoria in their semi-final success against Batley.
He told The Star: “I don't think we'll have any trouble on that front. We enjoyed the win but we came in on Tuesday and the focus is on the league. We want to back up the performance against Batley, that's what it is about week in, week out. We want another performance, and we want to keep winning to go into the Wembley final with some confidence.”
Aston has admitted there is no margin for error if the Eagles are to extend their league campaign, and he won’t be holding players back in anticipation of their Wembley appearance at the end of this month.
He added: “We can't afford to wrap them up in cotton wool, we only have 20-21 players here. Everyone will have to play. We want to win, and try and win the last five games which still might get us into the top five. It won't be easy, we know that. Is the top five gone? Well, let's see.”