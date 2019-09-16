Sheffield Eagles: Update on Matty James' recovery from injury
Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston has confirmed club skipper Matty James is right on course to be available for the start of next season.
James, who recently signed a new two-year deal, had his 2019 campaign ended early after a severe ankle and knee injury sustained in the Summer Bash victory over Barrow Raiders.
Aston has been monitoring the ex-Featherstone ace’s progress and whilst stating there is still some way to go, the inspirational captain is set to be ready to compete in pre-season.
Aston told The Star: “Matty is certainly on schedule to be back when all the boys come back for the start of pre-season. Those who have played will be given eight weeks off, but the lads who have been injured, and the new signings, will come in two weeks earlier."
The Eagles have confirmed that James has already begun running, news which will come as a major boost for the club who, for a time, struggled without their leader in the side.
Aston continued: “Matty is back running now but we know that we’ll have to be gentle with him. We can’t rush him, we just need him to feel his way back into things.
“I think he’s about on target. I have no qualms about him being back before the start of the season. I have no worries about that, as long as he doesn’t get a reaction. Even if he does, there is still time to have him ready for the first game.”