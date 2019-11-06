Sheffield Eagles: Two old boys are coming 'home’

Scott Wheeldon is back at Sheffield Eagles

Prop Wheeldon, 33, returns to the Steel City after two seasons with Featherstone Rovers, penning a two-year deal with the club.

Whilst winger Worrincy, 34, returns for a fourth spell with Mark Aston’s signed after leaving Dewsbury, penning a one-year deal with the club.

There are more signings expected this week, with the Eagles already confirming Oldham centre Zak McComb, Dewsbury hooker Robbie Ward and stand-off Izaac Farrell from Rochdale Hornets.

Rob Worrincy will be back in a Sheffield Eagles jersey next season

Aston explained: “There’s one or two more to be announced, and I’m still looking for one more to finalise the squad.

“We’re not far off now to be honest. I’d like another experienced player who can play in the front row and in the back row. I just think we could do with a bit more steel in there, because once again next year we are going to have to be tough.”

Wheeldon had previously enjoyed spells at Hull FC, Hull KR, London Broncos and Castleford before joining the Eagles for a first stint.

Worrincy first arrived at the Eagles in 2005 after spells at London and Castleford before swapping stints three times between the Steel City and Halifax. He returns after two seasons at Dewsbury.

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed the return of the South Yorkshire Cup as Aston’s side prepare to travel to Doncaster for a pre-season friendly.