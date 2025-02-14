Sheffield Eagles' Titus knows what to expect when his old club Halifax visit

Sheffield Eagles’ Titus Gwaze is looking forward to facing his former side, Halifax​. Picture: Andy Hayward

Forward Titus Gwaze is expecting a tough test when Sheffield Eagles take on Halifax Panthers in the opening fixture of the Betfred Championship season tomorrow afternoon.

Craig Lingard’s men will be hoping to return to winning ways and start the new season on a high after defeat last Friday evening to reigning World Champions Wigan Warriors in the Betfred Challenge Cup.

The Eagles take on one of Gwaze’s former sides tomorrow at the Olympic Legacy Park

Halifax travel to Sheffield under Kyle Eastmond, who signed a three-year deal with The Panthers in the off-season to become their new head coach, and they’ll be wanting to return to winning ways after thesuffered a Challenge Cup defeat last time out to Catalans Dragons.

“The season is finally here; we’ve been training well over the last few weeks, and we’re excited to see where we stand this weekend against strong competition,” said Gwaze.

“I was with Halifax two years ago and had a great time there. I know what they’re about—they’re a very good team to face in our first league outing.

“They gave Catalans a tough game last weekend in the Challenge Cup, so we know we’re in for a real test.”

With eight new signings coming in over the off-season, Gwaze has enjoyed getting to know his new teammates in the three games the Eagles have played so far in 2025.

“There have been a lot of changes here in the off-season, which can sometimes be a worry, but everyone in the squad has handled it well,” he said.

“We’ve had some ups and downs in our last three games, but overall, those matches have been really beneficial for us.”

The 25-year-old, who played for Halifax before joining Sheffield in 2023, knows exactly what to expect from tomorrow’s opposition.

“You know what Halifax are all about. They’ve got some really big forwards who like to hit you hard down the middle.

“They’re a very challeng-ing side to come up against.

“When I was there, that was certainly their style of play, and I’m sure we need to expect the same kind of test from them.

“I really enjoyed my time there—the fans were great, and the coaching staff were very helpful.

“I was coached by Simon Grix at the time, and he was a good coach.

“He had his own methods which helped me develop as a player.”

Looking ahead to the league opener this weekend, Gwaze is eager to kick off the campaign at home in front of the Eagles’ passionate supporters.

“It’s always great to start the season at home.

“Against Wigan, the fans were loud as always, and we hope for the same atmosphere this weekend,” he said.

“Every time we play at OLP, we love it. It’s a fantastic feeling to have our first game of the season at home.

“Hopefully, all the players are raring to go, and we can go out there and get a win to start the year.”

Gwaze knows the importance of starting strong: “Getting a win to kick off the season would set us up very nicely. It would be a great way to begin.”