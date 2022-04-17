Sheffield Eagles swoop in to buck the Broncos in big win
Sheffield Eagles got a big win over the London Broncos this weekend, with Anthony Thackeray securing a hattrick.
Thackeray was the star of the show on Saturday, but there was a strong team effort from the Eagles as they picked up 24 points in a tremendous second half performance that saw them finish the weekend in sixth place.
Quentin Laulu-Togagae’s converted try got things going for them in the first half, but the Broncos were level early in the second half after ex-Eagle, Dane Chisholm, kicked a penalty goal to even things out. 6-6.
It was then, however, when the hosts took control - scoring three tries in eight minutes.
QLT got the first, and his second of the afternoon, before the Eagles captain grabbed a couple himself.
Thackeray completed his hattrick a little while later, with Izaac Farrell getting in on the action with a penalty goal and numerous conversions as they secured a 30-10 victory.
Next up - Newcastle Thunder on April 22nd.