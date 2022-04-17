Sheffield Eagles swoop in to buck the Broncos in big win

Sheffield Eagles got a big win over the London Broncos this weekend, with Anthony Thackeray securing a hattrick.

By Joe Crann
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 4:20 pm
Sheffield Eagles picked up a big win over London Broncos this weekend. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Thackeray was the star of the show on Saturday, but there was a strong team effort from the Eagles as they picked up 24 points in a tremendous second half performance that saw them finish the weekend in sixth place.

Quentin Laulu-Togagae’s converted try got things going for them in the first half, but the Broncos were level early in the second half after ex-Eagle, Dane Chisholm, kicked a penalty goal to even things out. 6-6.

It was then, however, when the hosts took control - scoring three tries in eight minutes.

QLT got the first, and his second of the afternoon, before the Eagles captain grabbed a couple himself.

Thackeray completed his hattrick a little while later, with Izaac Farrell getting in on the action with a penalty goal and numerous conversions as they secured a 30-10 victory.

Next up - Newcastle Thunder on April 22nd.

