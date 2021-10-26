Vila Halafihi, whose dad Nick played for the club from 1988 to 1992, has joined on a two-year deal from League One side Hunslet while Blake Broadbent, the son of Sheffield’s 1998 Challenge Cup-winning captain Paul, is staying on for another two years.

The pair will play alongside the Farrell brothers, Joel and Izaac, in the 2022 Betfred Championship campaign after they both agreed deals to remain at the club.

The Farrell’s were one of three sets of siblings playing for the Eagles last season alongside Greg and Paddy Burns and Harry and Bobby Tyson-Wilson.

The latter has since been released with the futures of the other three still unknown.

On signing for Sheffield, Halafihi, who can play as a hooker, said: “It’s a step forward in my career, I’m looking forward to the opportunity and the challenge.

“I’ve played Championship before with Bradford but it’s been good to get some games under my belt in League 1 with Hunslet.

“I feel like I understand the game a lot better now after playing nearly every game for the past couple of years but I’m delighted to get the opportunity to challenge myself back in the Championship.”