Sheffield Eagles sign Super League prop

Sheffield Eagles have strengthened their ranks for Saturday’s game against league leaders Toronto Wolfpack with the signing of Warrington prop Pat Moran.

Director of rugby Mark Aston acknowledged during the week that he needed to bolster his ranks following the recent defeat to Leigh in the Challenge Cup, moving swiftly to secure the services of 21-year-old on an initial one-month loan deal.

Moran, who holds experience in The Championship following a stint with Rochdale Hornets, has one senior outing under his belt for Warrington.

The youngster has played six times for the Hornets this season, and is expected to be involved against Toronto on Saturday, alongside three additions on dual-registration from London Broncos.

Aston told The Star: “Pat joins us from Warrington on a one month loan. There's a few other new faces which should freshen us up, it is just what we need at this moment in time. Pat is here for a month with a view that we could possibly roll on with after that.

“He’s been playing Championship over the last couple of years. He has been out at Rochdale, but he needs a change. He needs a fresh start, he needs to get a smile on this face and get some enjoyment in him. He has got some potential this kid. He's a good addition.”

Aston has also confirmed that he’ll have London pair Ben Hellewell and Sadiq Adebiyi back on dual-registration, with Dan Hindmarsh also included as part of a trio from the Super League side.