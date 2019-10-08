Sheffield Eagles: Shaun Pick leads departures
Shaun Pick has joined Championship rivals Batley Bulldogs, whilst Sheffield Eagles have also officially confirmed the departure of four more players.
It is understood that forward Pick, who made 47 appearances for the Eagles, wasn’t part of Mark Aston’s plans for next season, and he has taken the opportunity to sign for the Bulldogs after two seasons with the club.
The Eagles have also confirmed that centre Jason Crookes and forwards Sonny Esslemont, Joslin Landu and James Thornton have also left the club.
Crookes, who joined for the 2019 campaign, is the highest profile name to leave, with the ex-Batley ace scoring four tries in 15 appearances last season. The 29-year-old suffered from two injury setbacks to his shoulder, the second of which put paid to his season in early July.
Esslemont also arrived prior to the start of last season after leaving Hemel, making 18 appearances in 2019.
Thornton joined at the end of last season with Aston giving him the opportunity to prove his fitness for 2020. The former Featherstone ace barely played but the Eagles chief was keen to work with him during pre-season with a view of deal for next season until the club confirmed his departure.
Landu was another who didn’t feature on Aston’s radar after a season dogged by injury.
Meanwhile, the club have confirmed their 2020 kits are set to be revealed in late October/early November, whilst the Eagles are also in the process of changing the club’s logo for next season.